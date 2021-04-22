Huobi Group launches 4 crypto funds targeting $100M in assets By Cointelegraph

Huobi Group launches 4 crypto funds targeting $100M in assets
Huobi Technology Holdings — a part of the Huobi Group, which includes leading Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global — has launched four digital currency funds targeting $100 million in assets by September, setting the stage for wider institutional adoption.
The company said it has already secured $50 million in commitments across the four funds, putting it on target to reach its total assets-under-management target by September. The funds will track the prices of (BTC) and Ether (ETH).
