Home Business Huobi Group launches 4 crypto funds targeting $100M in assets By Cointelegraph

Huobi Group launches 4 crypto funds targeting $100M in assets By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Huobi Group launches 4 crypto funds targeting $100M in assets

Huobi Technology Holdings — a part of the Huobi Group, which includes leading Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global — has launched four digital currency funds targeting $100 million in assets by September, setting the stage for wider institutional adoption.

The company said it has already secured $50 million in commitments across the four funds, putting it on target to reach its total assets-under-management target by September. The funds will track the prices of (BTC) and Ether (ETH).