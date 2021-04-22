Hugh Jackman Assures ‘The Music Man’ Revival Will Go On Following Scott Rudin’s Departure

WENN/Dave Bedrosian

Reacting to the producer’s decision to step back amid his bad behavior scandal, ‘The Greatest Showman’ actor vows to create an environment where everyone is seen, heard and valued.

AceShowbiz –

Hugh Jackman has broken his silence following disgraced Broadway producer Scott Rudin’s decision to step back and reflect on his past bad behavior.

Rudin is one of the people behind “The Greatest Showman” star’s “The Music Man” revival.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 21, Hugh assured fans the show will go on while the team behind the musical rebuilds.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin,” Jackman writes. “It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth.”

“This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce. The most important voice we needed to hear from was Scott Rudin, he has now spoken up and stepped away from the Music Man. I hope and pray this is a journey of healing for all the victims and the community.”

“We are currently rebuilding the Music Man team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued. This is something that is and has always been very important to me.”

“The Music Man” revival is still set to begin previews at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in December.

Last weekend, Hugh’s co-star Sutton Foster also addressed the Rudin drama in an Instagram Live video, insisting the producer’s decision to step back from a series of projects, including “The Music Man”, was “the only positive outcome.”

Rudin was exposed as a bad boss who threw baked potatoes at and slammed laptops down on his assistants in a The Hollywood Reporter article.