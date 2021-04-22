Gregory Porter and Beverley Knight Remember Prince on His 5th Death Anniversary

Instagram/WENN/PNP

The Grammy-winning jazz artist expresses his disbelief at how fast time flies since the world lost the ‘Purple Rain’ hitmaker, while the ‘Get Up!’ singer notes how he influenced her music.

Gregory Porter and Beverley Knight are leading tributes to Prince on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The music icon died from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota in April 2016, and his superfans are marking the sad day with notes on how the “Purple Rain” singer changed their lives.

Knight claims he influenced her music since she was a child, tweeting, “Five years ago today my hero had to fly. My purple Yoda, who has guided my steps in both the creation and the expression of my own music since I was 9 years old.”

<br />

Grammy-winning jazz artist Porter added, “I can’t believe it’s been 5 years since we lost the genius that was Prince.” He also posted footage of himself performing a cover of “Purple Rain” on Jools Holland‘s BBC show “Later…”

<br />

Fans also marked the sad anniversary at Paisley Park on Wednesday, April 21, leaving flowers, messages and gifts outside.

Meanwhile, Prince’s ashes have been put back on display at Paisley Park to allow visiting fans to pay their respects. In March, Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert said, “We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world.”

Seiffert went on to add, “So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

The hitmaker’s compound was turned into a museum following his death and a custom-made urn, featuring the singer’s symbol, was placed in the middle of the atrium. It remained on display for a few months until his family members requested his ashes be removed from public view.