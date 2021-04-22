Gold slips 1% as stronger U.S. dollar weighs

Article content
Gold slipped 1% on Thursday, retreating
from a two-month peak, as the U.S. dollar gained some ground,
while palladium lingered below an all-time high.
Spot gold was down 0.7% to $1,781.46 per ounce by
1:44 p.m. EDT (1744 GMT), after hitting its highest level since
Feb. 25 at $1,797.67. U.S. gold futures settled 0.6%
lower at $1,782.
“$1,800 was a bit of a psychological resistance, so we’ve
come back with tests … The dollar and the 10-year (yields) are
both a little bit higher and that’s pressuring gold as well,”
said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir.
The dollar was up 0.2% versus a basket of other major
currencies, making gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note
rose to a session high of 1.587%, though it held in a tight
range.
Gold has dropped 6% so far this year, mostly pressured by
rising yields.
The downside in gold is likely to be short-lived amid
central bank buying and increasing demand for physical gold from
China and India, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at
RJO Futures.
Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold
exports in 10 months as shipments to India jumped.
But clouding that outlook was a record COVID-19 surge in the
country.
Bullion’s appeal also was dimmed by data showing a drop in
claims for unemployment benefits last week, strengthening
expectations for another month of job growth in April.
Palladium eased off a record high of $2,891.50 per ounce and
was last down 1.5% at $2,833.28.
“If you are long palladium and platinum right now, it’s the
perfect storm for price increases, because there’s a very tight
supply and the demand is increasing, especially from the auto
sector,” said Kevin Rich, global gold market advisor for The
Perth Mint.
Many analysts expect a further run towards $3,000.
Silver slipped 1.8% to $26.10 per ounce and platinum
fell 1% to $1,202.12.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Gautam in Bengaluru;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan and Paul Simao)