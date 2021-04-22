Gold slips 1% as stronger U.S. dollar weighs

Article content

Gold slipped 1% on Thursday, retreating

from a two-month peak, as the U.S. dollar gained some ground,

while palladium lingered below an all-time high.

Spot gold was down 0.7% to $1,781.46 per ounce by

1:44 p.m. EDT (1744 GMT), after hitting its highest level since

Feb. 25 at $1,797.67. U.S. gold futures settled 0.6%

lower at $1,782.

“$1,800 was a bit of a psychological resistance, so we’ve

come back with tests … The dollar and the 10-year (yields) are

both a little bit higher and that’s pressuring gold as well,”

said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir.

The dollar was up 0.2% versus a basket of other major

currencies, making gold more expensive for holders of other

currencies. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note

rose to a session high of 1.587%, though it held in a tight

range.

Gold has dropped 6% so far this year, mostly pressured by

rising yields.

The downside in gold is likely to be short-lived amid

central bank buying and increasing demand for physical gold from

China and India, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at

RJO Futures.

Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold

exports in 10 months as shipments to India jumped.

But clouding that outlook was a record COVID-19 surge in the