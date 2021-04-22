Gold set for third straight weekly gain as U.S. yields, dollar pull back

Article content

Gold gained on Friday and was poised

for a third straight weekly rise as a softer U.S. dollar,

falling Treasury yields and a dip in equities after U.S.

President Joe Biden’s proposal to hike capital gains tax

encouraged investors to flock towards bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,787.11 per ounce by

0135 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67

on Thursday. The metal has gained about 0.6% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,788.10 per ounce.

* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower on

news that Biden will propose a tax hike for high earners, to

fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten

education and paid leave for workers.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment

benefits fell to a 13-month low last week.

* Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold

exports in 10 months as shipments to India leaped to their

highest since 2013, Swiss customs data showed.

* Uzbekistan’s central bank will resume gold sales when it

feels the price of the metal is peaking, deputy governor Behzod

Khamraev told Reuters.