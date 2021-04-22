Gold set for third straight weekly gain as U.S. yields, dollar pull back

Article content
Gold gained on Friday and was poised
for a third straight weekly rise as a softer U.S. dollar,
falling Treasury yields and a dip in equities after U.S.
President Joe Biden’s proposal to hike capital gains tax
encouraged investors to flock towards bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,787.11 per ounce by
0135 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67
on Thursday. The metal has gained about 0.6% so far this week.
* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,788.10 per ounce.
* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals,
making gold cheaper for other currency holders.
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower on
news that Biden will propose a tax hike for high earners, to
fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten
education and paid leave for workers.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell to a 13-month low last week.
* Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold
exports in 10 months as shipments to India leaped to their
highest since 2013, Swiss customs data showed.
* Uzbekistan’s central bank will resume gold sales when it
feels the price of the metal is peaking, deputy governor Behzod
Khamraev told Reuters.
* Global silver demand will rise this year to its highest
since 2015, the Silver Institute said in a report on Thursday.
* Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,840 per ounce but was off
a record $2,891.50 hit on Thursday. Many analysts expect a
further run towards $3,000 per ounce as automakers ramp up
purchases of the metal, worsening a supply shortage.
* Silver eased 0.3% to $26.10 per ounce. Platinum
was little changed at $1,203.10.
