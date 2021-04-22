Gold set for third straight weekly gain as U.S. yields, dollar pull back

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Gold gained on Friday and was poised

for a third straight weekly rise as a softer U.S. dollar,

falling Treasury yields and a dip in equities after U.S.

President Joe Biden’s proposal to hike capital gains tax

encouraged investors to flock towards bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,787.11 per ounce by

0135 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67

on Thursday. The metal has gained about 0.6% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,788.10 per ounce.

* The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower on

news that Biden will propose a tax hike for high earners, to

fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten

education and paid leave for workers.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment

benefits fell to a 13-month low last week.

* Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold

exports in 10 months as shipments to India leaped to their

highest since 2013, Swiss customs data showed.

* Uzbekistan’s central bank will resume gold sales when it

feels the price of the metal is peaking, deputy governor Behzod

Khamraev told Reuters.

* Global silver demand will rise this year to its highest

since 2015, the Silver Institute said in a report on Thursday.

* Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,840 per ounce but was off

a record $2,891.50 hit on Thursday. Many analysts expect a

further run towards $3,000 per ounce as automakers ramp up

purchases of the metal, worsening a supply shortage.

* Silver eased 0.3% to $26.10 per ounce. Platinum

was little changed at $1,203.10.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY March

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM March

0715 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0730 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0830 UK Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

1400 US New Home Sales-Units March

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

