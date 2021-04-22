Gold retreats 1% as dollar, yields gain

Article content
Gold slipped 1% on Thursday, retreating
from a two-month high, as an uptick in the dollar and U.S.
Treasury yields hurt the metal’s appeal, while palladium
lingered near an all-time high.
Spot gold was 0.7% lower at $1,780.36 per ounce by
12:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT), after hitting its highest since Feb.
25 at $1,797.67. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.7% to
$1,780.90.
“$1,800 was a bit of a psychological resistance, so we’ve
come back with tests… The dollar and the 10-year (yields) are
both a little bit higher and that’s pressuring gold as well,”
said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir.
The dollar was up 0.1% versus a basket of other major
currencies, with the 10-year yield rising as far as 1.587%.
Gold has dropped 6% so far this year, mostly pressured by
rising yields.
The downside in gold is likely to be short lived amid
central bank buying and increasing demand for physical gold from
China and India, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at
RJO Futures.
Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold
exports in ten months as shipments to India jumped.
But clouding that outlook was a record COVID-19 surge in the
country.
Also dimming bullion’s appeal was data showing a drop in

claims for unemployment benefits last week, strengthening
expectations for another month of job growth in April.
Meanwhile, palladium eased off a record high of $2,891.50
per ounce and was last down 1.7% at $2,827.20.
“If you are long palladium and platinum right now, it’s the
perfect storm for price increases, because there’s a very tight
supply and the demand is increasing, especially from the auto
sector,” said Kevin Rich, Global Gold Market Advisor for The
Perth Mint.
Many analysts expect a further run towards $3,000.
Silver slipped 1.6% to $26.14 per ounce and platinum
fell 0.7% to $1,205.89.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Gautam in
Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan)