Gold retreats 1% as dollar, yields gain

Gold slipped 1% on Thursday, retreating

from a two-month high, as an uptick in the dollar and U.S.

Treasury yields hurt the metal’s appeal, while palladium

lingered near an all-time high.

Spot gold was 0.7% lower at $1,780.36 per ounce by

12:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT), after hitting its highest since Feb.

25 at $1,797.67. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.7% to

$1,780.90.

“$1,800 was a bit of a psychological resistance, so we’ve

come back with tests… The dollar and the 10-year (yields) are

both a little bit higher and that’s pressuring gold as well,”

said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir.

The dollar was up 0.1% versus a basket of other major

currencies, with the 10-year yield rising as far as 1.587%.

Gold has dropped 6% so far this year, mostly pressured by

rising yields.

The downside in gold is likely to be short lived amid

central bank buying and increasing demand for physical gold from

China and India, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at

RJO Futures.

Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold

exports in ten months as shipments to India jumped.

But clouding that outlook was a record COVID-19 surge in the

country.

Also dimming bullion’s appeal was data showing a drop in