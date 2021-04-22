Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground

Article content
Gold prices steadied near a two-month
high on Thursday, a whisker away from the key $1,800 threshold
as the U.S. dollar faltered with easing Treasury yields, while
supply concerns kept palladium anchored near last session’s
record peak.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,792.66 per ounce
by 0707 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at
$1,797.67. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,793 per
ounce.
“What’s obviously underpinning the upswing (in gold) is the
dynamic in U.S. Treasuries … which is sort of pushing lower in
the very short term,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding
that a drop below 1.5% in yields could help push gold above
$1,800, a key psychological level.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was
pinned below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion. The dollar index held near
multi-week lows against most major currencies.
Gold prices could easily move above $1,800 in the next
couple of days because there is still a lot of uncertainty in
the global markets, said Harshal Barot, a senior research
consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.
“COVID-19 cases continue to be at record highs in a lot of
countries and there is this whole revaluation about global
Article content
growth prospects that should help safe haven assets (like
gold).”
Market participants now await a European Central Bank
meeting due later in the day.
Palladium eased 0.4% to $2,864.65 an ounce, having
surged to an all-time high of $2,891.20 per ounce on Wednesday.
“Long running tightness in the market is fueling the
metal’s rise as auto demand remains strong,” HSBC analysts wrote
in a note, adding that they expect prices to be volatile.
The auto-catalyst metal has surged nearly 25% since Russia’s
Nornickel , the world’s largest producer of the metal,
partly suspended operations at two of its mines in late
February.
Silver slipped 0.3% to $26.49 per ounce and platinum
was down 0.2% to $1,211.26.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)