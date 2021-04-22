Gold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground

Article content

Gold prices steadied near a two-month

high on Thursday, a whisker away from the key $1,800 threshold

as the U.S. dollar faltered with easing Treasury yields, while

supply concerns kept palladium anchored near last session’s

record peak.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,792.66 per ounce

by 0707 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at

$1,797.67. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,793 per

ounce.

“What’s obviously underpinning the upswing (in gold) is the

dynamic in U.S. Treasuries … which is sort of pushing lower in

the very short term,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding

that a drop below 1.5% in yields could help push gold above

$1,800, a key psychological level.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was

pinned below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding

non-yielding bullion. The dollar index held near

multi-week lows against most major currencies.

Gold prices could easily move above $1,800 in the next

couple of days because there is still a lot of uncertainty in

the global markets, said Harshal Barot, a senior research

consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

“COVID-19 cases continue to be at record highs in a lot of

countries and there is this whole revaluation about global