Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.82% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.82%, while the index climbed 1.01%, and the index gained 1.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.65% or 1.515 points to trade at 34.095 at the close. Meanwhile, SAP SE (DE:) added 3.50% or 4.070 points to end at 120.460 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was up 3.24% or 3.65 points to 116.26 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 2.15% or 1.200 points to trade at 54.560 at the close. BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.14% or 0.810 points to end at 70.285 and Merck KGaA (DE:) was down 0.69% or 1.00 points to 144.55.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 8.60% to 25.260, Encavis AG (DE:) which was up 5.03% to settle at 16.500 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 4.83% to close at 18.788.

The worst performers were Rheinmetall AG (DE:) which was down 5.03% to 85.000 in late trade, Hochtief AG (DE:) which lost 0.66% to settle at 75.20 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which was down 0.50% to 43.800 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 8.60% to 25.260, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was up 6.30% to settle at 47.600 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which gained 4.83% to close at 18.788.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 0.37% to 37.74 in late trade, Qiagen NV (DE:) which lost 0.01% to settle at 42.990 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was unchanged 0.00% to 24.540 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 476 to 201 and 68 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 8.05% to 18.85.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.78% or 13.95 to $1779.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.33% or 0.20 to hit $61.55 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.28% or 0.18 to trade at $65.50 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.17% to 1.2012, while EUR/GBP rose 0.41% to 0.8673.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 91.297.