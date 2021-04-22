Frankie Jonas On Being Called Bonus Jonas And Anxiety

“I wanted to run away from everything.”
Frankie said that when his older brothers decided along with their family to pursue fame, “My future just slowly died.”
“‘Frankie could theoretically act,” he recalled the conversation in question. “‘He could be in their shows. He can continue that legacy of that mascot-like character.'”
Even though he recently showed a sense of humor about it on TikTok, Frankie also talked about how he “always hated” the nickname “Bonus Jonas” and revealed that he joined Twitter at the age of 12 just to see the hurtful jokes and memes that people were making about him.
“It became a form of self-harm to look at these things,” Jonas said. “Then it became essentially an OCD, like a tic. I couldn’t stop. I checked it every day, and I had to, to feel OK in a way.”
“It really became a serious issue for me. A lot of that perpetuated the idea that I was just this meme.”
“I was this joke, and my entire identity to people was ‘adjacent,’ which really affected myself and the way that I thought about the world and the way I felt about myself.”
Eventually, Frankie became so “disillusioned with it all” he “wanted to disappear.” “But I wanted to do everything I could to get back to that normal life that I thought I watched die,” he explained.
In the interview, Frankie also talks about dealing with anxiety, obsessive thoughts, and PTSD over the years — and he explains that even though he’s found an audience on TikTok, he still struggles from old habits related to growing up in the public eye.
“I have massive anxiety about everything I post because I don’t want to fail. I’m someone who has spent his whole life wanting to be liked.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, The National Alliance on Mental Illness is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services. You can also contact GoodTherapy.org, an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
