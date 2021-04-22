Fire in COVID-19 hospital kills 12 as India struggles with huge second wave

Article content

MUMBAI — A fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in India killed a dozen people on Friday, a fire official said, as the country struggles to cope with the world’s biggest surge of daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic began last year.

Health officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.

“Twelve people have died in the fire, according to the information we have right now,” a fire official said about the blaze that began in a critical care unit of the Vijay Vallabh hospital in a suburb of the city of Mumbai.

It was the latest accident to hit a facility in India crowded with people infected with the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, 22 COVID-19 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply ran out after a leak in the tank.

India recorded 314,835 new infections on Thursday, surpassing a record held by the United States in January when it hit 297,430 new cases. The U.S. tally has since fallen.

Medical oxygen and beds have become scarce with major hospitals putting notices they had no space to take in patients.

Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in northern and western India posted an appeal on Twitter on Friday for emergency supplies of oxygen at its facility in Delhi.