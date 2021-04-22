Fernando Tatis Jr. ‘El Niño’ to Drop His aNFTs on Ethernity By CoinQuora

Fernando Tatis Jr. ‘El Niño’ to Drop His aNFTs on Ethernity
- Ethernity has announced that Fernando Tatis Jr. (El Niño) is releasing his own aNFT.
- The Tatis NFTs will officially drop on April 26.
- Recently, many major European clubs are releasing digital fan tokens.
Earlier today, Ethernity Chain announced on its Twitter account that Fernando Tatis Jr. is releasing his licensed non-fungible token (NFT) on the platform.
El Niño season is here! We’re excited to announce that @tatis_jr will be releasing his licensed aNFTs on @ethernitychain with real-world collectibles. Monday 4/26/2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.