Ezra Furman Declares She’s a ‘Mom’ and Trans Woman in Coming-Out Post

When revealing her new identity, the ‘Love You So Bad’ singer admits that she was hesitant to speak publicly about being a parent because she has been ‘afraid of being judged.’

Ezra Furman is not hiding her true self. Taking her Instagram account, the former member of Ezra Furman and the Harpoons came out as a trans woman and declared that she has been a “mom” for more than two years.

On Wednesday, April 21, the 34-year-old unveiled some pictures of herself, one of which featured her child. She began her lengthy caption, “I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now (like 2+ years). About being a trans woman: for my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the ‘woman’ word.”

“I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment). But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman,” the musician added. “I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.”

The “Love You So Bad” singer went on to explain, “About being a mom: there’s enough said in public about the magic of parenthood. It is beautiful and holy and I love it – that’s all on that subject.” She continued, “I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s.”

Ezra then detailed reasons why she decided to open up about her journey as a mother. “One problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children. So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one. I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible,” she noted.

“I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms,” Ezra concluded. “That’s all for now. More music to come before long.”