European Parliament agrees to April vote on EU-UK trade deal By Reuters

© Reuters. The building of the European Parliament is seen in Strasbourg
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament will vote on the post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal next Tuesday after political leaders backed down on their threat not to ratify the agreement over British changes to Northern Ireland trading arrangements, a parliament source said.
Parliament faces an end-April deadline to give its approval, but has said it wanted to see Britain move on implementing the Northern Ireland protocol, part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement covering the special position of the British-owned province.
