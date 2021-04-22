Euro tiptoes higher ahead of ECB meeting

Article content

LONDON — The euro edged higher before a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases are expected to send the common currency racing higher.

The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow its bond buying.

Dutch central banker Klaas Knot has already said tapering is possible, and the euro could resume its rise against the dollar on any signs reducing bond purchases is gaining more support within the ECB, analysts said.

The euro was quoted at $1.2033, up 0.1% on the day and not far from its strongest since March 3. The common currency has gained as much as 3% against the dollar since the start of April.

“We expect the European Central Bank meeting today to have a limited impact on the euro,” said strategists at ING in a research note.

“With the ECB already announcing the front-loading of PEPP purchases in March and the trade-weighted euro being below its multi-quarter average (i.e. since the ECB started its verbal intervention last summer), there is a little need for the ECB to surprise today or lean against the common currency.”