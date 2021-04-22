Ethereum price moves toward new highs even as pro traders turn bearish By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ethereum price moves toward new highs even as pro traders turn bearish

The price of Ether (ETH) fell by 19.6% on April 18, resulting in the quick liquidation of $1 billion in long futures contracts. Despite the size of this record liquidation and its impact on Ether’s price, the futures open interest remained above $20.5 billion, which is 5% below the previous month.

After the sell-off, there were signs that investor sentiment deteriorated, which was evident in derivatives markets.

ETH futures aggregate open interest. Source: Bybt
Ether’s price (orange) and Ether’s long-to-short ratio on Bitfinex (blue). Source: TradingView