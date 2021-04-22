Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $2,163.46 by 22:39 (02:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $255.45B, or 14.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $290.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,141.95 to $2,440.21 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $53.51B or 23.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,948.9327 to $2,642.9900 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 18.14% from its all-time high of $2,642.99 set on April 22.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $49,201.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.54% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $458.15 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 17.40%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $927.44B or 52.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $71.97B or 4.11% of the total cryptocurrency market value.