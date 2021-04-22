Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $2,491.51 by 06:24 (10:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $286.50B, or 14.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $290.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,319.93 to $2,498.57 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.03%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $45.30B or 23.17% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,948.9327 to $2,544.5352 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 2.08% from its all-time high of $2,544.54 set on April 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,375.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.95% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $560.41 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,012.07B or 50.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $85.35B or 4.23% of the total cryptocurrency market value.