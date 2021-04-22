Ether ETF Now Live, Gemini Founder Congratulates Asset Managers By CoinQuora



Ether ETF Now Live, Gemini Founder Congratulates Asset Managers



Gemini Founder Tyler Winklevoss Tweeted that Ether ETF is live in Canada.

Winklevoss congratulated Evolve ETFs, Purpose Investments, and CI Global Asset.

The ETFs are trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

American Investor and Gemini Founder Tyler Winklevoss congratulated the three firms that got approved by the Ontario Securities Commission for Ether ETFs.

In a Tweet, he showed his excitement for this development by saying, “Big News: #Ether ETFs are now live in Canada!”

He congratulated and tagged Purpose Investments, CI Global Asset Management, and Evolve Funds Group in the Tweet as well.

Big News: #Ether ETFs are now live in Canada! Congrats to @EvolveETFs ($ETHR), @PurposeInvest ($ETHH), and @CIGlobalAsset ($ETHX) ETFs @Gemini is the sole custodian and service provider for every #BTC and #ETH ETF in North America. Check out #GeminiFundSolutions. To the moon! pic.twitter.com/r8t0o9HoNP — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) April 21, 2021

Winklevoss also took this opportunity to promote Gemini Fund Solutions. According to him, Gemini is the sole custodian for BTC and ETH ETFs in North America.

His identical twin and fellow founder of Gemini exchange Cameron Winklevoss also replied to his tweet by saying, “YUGE!”

YUGE! — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) April 21, 2021

The Purpose Ether ETF, the CI Galaxy ETF, and the Evolve Ether ETH all provide the price of native ETH without the need to possess it. Meanwhile, all three of the firms holding the Ether ETF are also operating BTC ETFs.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora