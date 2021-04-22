EOS Tumbles 28% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 28% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4.6018 by 22:24 (02:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 27.68% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.9341B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.6018 to $5.9948 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 37.02%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.2423B or 1.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.5624 to $8.8360 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 79.97% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $48,993.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.13% on the day.

was trading at $2,159.13 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.22%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $934.9642B or 51.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $254.4442B or 14.06% of the total cryptocurrency market value.