EOS Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $5.8489 by 17:09 (21:09 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 7.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.8567B, or 0.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.8489 to $6.8173 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.95%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.6742B or 1.73% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.8319 to $8.8360 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 74.55% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,923.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.37% on the day.

was trading at $2,346.29 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $969.6016B or 50.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $279.1772B or 14.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.