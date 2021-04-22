Emilia Clarke Helps Create Comic Book About Superhero Mom

Instagram

The Daenerys Targaryen of ‘Game of Thrones’ has teamed up with bosses at Image Comics to publish ‘M.O.M.: Mother of Madness’ which she co-wrote with Marguerite Bennett.

Actress Emilia Clarke has created her own comic book all about a superhero mum. The “Game of Thrones” star, who has just joined the forthcoming Marvel TV series “Secret Invasion“, has teamed up with bosses at Image Comics to publish “M.O.M.: Mother of Madness”.

Clarke co-wrote the three-issue series with Marguerite Bennett, and had artists Leila Leiz and Isobel Richardson bring the characters to life, with Jo Ratcliffe tapped to create the covers.

“M.O.M.: Mother of Madness” follows the adventures of single mother Maya, who uses her super powers to fight human traffickers.

“We’re always calling mothers superheroes, and I’m like, ‘What if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?’ ” the Brit told Entertainment Weekly.

“Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed about. It’s only in the discovery of her powers that she finds her true acceptance of who she is.”

She added, “There’s many, many things that she can do that are pretty cool. She can do a lot of stuff at certain moments in her month. She can do all of these wicked things, but they all come from the fact that she is a woman who has a menstrual cycle. I thought it would be cool to have all the things that women don’t like about themselves, flip that, and make those the things that make her superhuman.”

Clarke, who has been a regular at Comic-Con events since shooting to fame with “Game of Thrones”, reveals she came up with the idea for her own comic book release after noticing a shift in how female readers are more welcome in the industry now, compared to when she was a kid.

“It’s been a very beautiful female experience in the creation of it, and a phenomenally creatively fulfilling process,” she said.

“But the biggest reason why I wanted to make this comic is because I wanted young girls to look at a woman that was fallible. Obviously, you’re seeing that a lot in the industry; you’ve got all of these incredibly empowering female shows. But I just felt like I hadn’t seen it in this genre…”

“It’s a very personal experience that everyone has with comics,” Clarke continued. “These are characters that people are passionate about, and care about deeply, and relate to. I wanted to throw a new character into the mix, and see if people related to her in a way that was impactful to them.”

The first issue of “M.O.M.: Mother of Madness” drops in July.