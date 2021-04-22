Elton John Invites Fans to His Virtual Oscars Viewing Party

Instagram

The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker opens his Academy Awards bash this year for public as the British star plans to host the party on the internet amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Elton John is inviting fans to virtually attend his annual Academy Awards bash.

The “Sacrifice” star has been hosting his famed Oscars viewing parties since 1992 and, for the first time, Elton has opened up the experience to everyone for the price of just $19.99 (£14.99).

Ahead of Sunday’s (25Apr21) Academy Awards ceremony, Elton will host a pre-show special on Tik Tok, which he and husband David Furnish teased in a tongue-in-cheek clip.

Posing in a dressing gown and slippers while asking people if they were bored of lockdown, the “Rocket Man” singer then clicked his fingers and was suddenly dressed in an elaborate floral suit as he invited his followers along to the virtual viewing.

The event will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and is set to include a stripped back performance from Dua Lipa. Other names are still yet to be announced for the virtual line-up.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David, myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names.”

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar Pre-Party.”

The event, the proceeds of which will support Elton’s AIDS Foundation, will kick off with a U.S. showing at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET, and have three further broadcasts to coincide with global coverage.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here: ticketmasterpartners.com.