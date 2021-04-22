Ellen DeGeneres Slammed for Driving Portia de Rossi to ER Under the Influence

WENN/Instar

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host is branded ‘careless’ and ‘entitled’ after acknowledging that it was ‘not safe’ to drive by herself after consuming three Cann drinks and sleep aid melatonin.

Ellen DeGeneres has angered many with her latest confession. After revealing that she drove her wife Portia de Rossi to an emergency room while she was under the influence, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host sparked backlash on social media.

The 63-year-old first made the revelation during her appearance in the Tuesday, April 20 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“. She told Jimmy Kimmel, “Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they’re called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC] – I don’t know what the good thing is… I drank one, and I didn’t feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills.”

“And I’m laying in bed, and I realize [Portia’s] not in bed,” the comedienne went on recalling. “She’s moaning. I get out of bed, and she’s on the ground on all fours, and I said, ‘You’re not OK.’ She goes, ‘I’m OK.’ I said, ‘No, unless you’re playing Twister by yourself, you’re not OK.’ So I rushed her to the emergency room.”

When Jimmy asked whether she drove by herself, Ellen was quick to admit, “I did. I mean, I kicked in, like my adrenaline, because I just had to rush her there.” She then acknowledged, “It’s probably not safe. I shouldn’t be saying any of this.”





Ellen has since drawn criticism on Twitter. One user in particular raged, “WTF…she’s beyond rich and could’ve gotten someone else to drive. Driving high is the same as driving drunk. She could’ve killed someone. I’m so sick of her entitled a**. I’ve lost someone to a drunk driver…this sickens me.”

Another individual argued, “I lose ALL RESPECT FOR PEOPLE WHO do this careless c**p. Getting behind the wheel knowing their compromised.” A third additionally complained, “Talk show host admits to driving under the influence of drugs smh. Should get her show banned.”