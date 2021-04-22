Elizabeth Olsen Contemplated Name Change to Distance Herself From Famous Sisters

Glamour UK Magazine/Maya Skelton

The ‘WandaVision’ actress reveals she considered changing her name in an effort to disassociate herself from her twin siblings Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

AceShowbiz –

Elizabeth Olsen considered changing her name so she wouldn’t be associated with her famous sisters.

The actress contemplated going by the name Elizabeth Chase at the beginning of her career to distance herself from her siblings, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

She told Glamour U.K. magazine, “I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning… and I realised very quickly it wasn’t for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school.”

“But during that time, I thought ‘I don’t want to be associated with (Mary-Kate and Ashley)’ for some reason. I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old.”

“I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age.”

“It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don’t know how much I processed, but I did think, ‘I’m going to be Elizabeth Chase (her middle name) when I become an actress.’ ”

<br />

In a previous interview, Elizabeth talked about growing up with her famous sisters and their influence on her life as a child. “I always looked up to my older sister and whatever she was listening to I had to listen to, whatever she was doing I had to do, et cetera,” she said.

“Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today,” she explained. “I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses. And that is something that I never grew out of.”