ECB Meeting, Global Growth Threat, Draghi’s Plan: Eco Day

ECB President Christine Lagarde will be pressured to reveal how much longer the euro area will need intensified support on Thursday after the policy meetingThe renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is threatening to further divide the world economy between the rich and poor, potentially damaging overall global growthPrime Minister Mario Draghi’s plan to reengineer Italy’s economy with EU money after the pandemic aims to achieve a maximum impact on growthThe Bank of England is set to open a northern hub and offer greater flexibility over where, when and how its staff work as it attempts to boost its presence around the U.K.EU candidate Montenegro is seeking to expand ties with the bloc, including possibly refinancing a Chinese loan it took to build its first highway, which once threatened to wreck its public financesTokyo is seeking to reimpose a state of emergency to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections about three months before it hosts the OlympicsThe Bank of Canada took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus. The move may fuel debate on whether its Australian counterpart is certain to extend its yield-curve control and announce a fresh round of QEChina has slammed Australia’s decision to cancel agreements between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Victoria state government, signaling a worsening of ties between the nationsAs the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns — debt securities linked to the pace of inflation

