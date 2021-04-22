Drew Barrymore Teams Up With Chef Pilar Valdes to Create Own Cookbook

Instagram

‘Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life’, which will hit the shelves in November, will include a variety of recipes for dishes, including Yuzu Eggs, Harissa Spaghetti, and Brie and Apple Sandwiches.

AceShowbiz –

Actress-turned-talk show host Drew Barrymore is helping fans cook up a storm in the kitchen with her own recipe book.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star has teamed up with her regular TV collaborator, chef Pilar Valdes, to create “Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life”, and the pals debuted the new project on Wednesday, April 21’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show“.

“I feel like I’m about to burst because I’m so excited to tell everyone about it. It feels like a birth announcement,” Barrymore gushed.

“So you all know at this show, if you’ve ever watched it, how much we love cookbooks, how much we embrace it [sic]. And we have Cookbook Club, which is a very important part of the show. So guess what? We wrote a cookbook!”

The pair then unveiled the cover of the book, which features Barrymore slurping pasta from a bowl.

“Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life” will include a variety of recipes for dishes such as Yuzu Eggs, Harissa Spaghetti, and Brie and Apple Sandwiches. The book is set for release in November.





In early March, Drew opened up about her journey to become an “obsessed foodie”. Speaking to PEOPLE, the 46-year-old said, “I started traveling the world, educating myself about food, learning who my favorite chefs were, and trying different restaurants. And that inspired me to then eventually start cooking in my 30s and 40s.”

During the chat, the “Never Been Kissed” star revealed she was not the only one in the family having the kitchen skills. “[Oldest daughter Olive] makes incredible breakfast,” she boasted. “She makes eggs, and veggie sausages, and toast. I recently posted an Instagram where I showed a breakfast she made for me when I was sick. She did it a hundred percent on her own, and it meant so much to me.”