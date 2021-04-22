Dr. Dre Is Legally Single Again After Judge Grants His Request for Bifurcation Amid Divorce

WENN

The rap mogul is legally allowed to get married as he is declared single by court amid his bitter divorce battle with former wife Nicole after more than two decades of marriage.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper Dr. Dre is single again.

The judge who oversaw the former couple’s divorce case is set to sign off on the paperwork, allowing the rap mogul and his now-ex-wife, Nicole Brown, to wed again.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, lawyers for the couple filed a “judgment” in the ongoing nasty case after both parties agreed to sign off on the “status” of their divorce. They have yet to settle the financial part of the case.

According to the paperwork, the ex-couple agreed to legally end the marriage on 15 April (21), weeks after Dr. Dre filed legal documents asking the judge to “bifurcate” the status of their divorce and pave the way for him and Nicole to be single again.

The couple will continue to squabble over an estimated $800 million (£578 million) fortune, with Dre insisting his ex should get nothing, while she’s calling for half.

The news came after the rap mogul was ordered by court to find a new lawyer in his divorce battle.

The order came after Nicole and her legal team claimed Dre’s personal lawyer Howard King had previously acted as their family lawyer since their engagement. Howard also had a working relationship with Dre’s chosen divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who is currently representing Kim Kardashian.

On top of that, three women rumored to be the rapper’s mistresses were dragged into the couple’s bitter feud. The females were ordered to testify in the couple’s divorce proceedings.