Dow Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Dow reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Dow announced earnings per share of $1.36 on revenue of $11.88B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $11.05B.

Dow shares are up 16% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.64% from its 52 week high of $67.27 set on March 18. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 9.47% from the start of the year.

Dow follows other major Basic Materials sector earnings this month

Dow’s report follows an earnings beat by PPG Industries on April 15, who reported EPS of $1.88 on revenue of $3.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $3.67B.

Akzo Nobel ADR had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $0.4731 on revenue of $2.72B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.3687 on revenue of $2.54B.

