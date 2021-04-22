Dollar near multi-week lows as yield support fades, euro eyes ECB

The euro was quoted at $1.2033, not far from its

The dollar eased slightly to 107.93 yen, close to a

economy, which raises questions about tapering.”

that people inside the ECB are more optimistic about the

against the yen. The euro is different because there are signs

“In this environment, the dollar will test the downside

Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in

which means there is no upward pressure on yields,” said Junichi

“We’ve confirmed that demand for Treasuries is healthy,

strong U.S. economy and an improved coronavirus vaccination

the outlook over the longer term remains positive due to a

spike in Treasury yields reverses course, but some analysts say

Sentiment toward the dollar has weakened as last month’s

are expected to send the common currency racing higher.

about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases

(ECB)meeting later on Thursday, where any positive comments

The euro was in focus ahead of a European Central Bank

fading gains in U.S. Treasury yields reduced the greenback’s

multi-week lows against most major currencies on Thursday as

TOKYO — The dollar was pinned near

strongest since March 3.

The British pound bought $1.3931.

The onshore yuan rose to 6.4828 per dollar to

reach its strongest level since March 12.

On Wednesday a closely watched auction of U.S. 20-year

Treasuries drew strong demand, which helped the fixed income

market regain its composure and put a cap on yields.

Last month, Treasury yields spiked to their highest in more

than a year due to worries about accelerating inflation, which

prompted dollar bulls to pile into the currency.

However, this trade has started to unwind this month as

yields reversed course, and investors will now look to the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s meeting next week for new trading cues.

The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later

on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage

for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow bond

buying.

Dutch central banker Klaas Knot has already said tapering is

possible, and the euro could resume its rise against the dollar

on any signs that a reduction in bond purchases is gaining more

support within the ECB, analysts said.

Monetary policy has drawn renewed attention after the Bank

of Canada signaled that it could start hiking interest rates in

late 2022 after it cut the pace of bond purchases, making it the

first Group of Seven central bank to move towards withdrawing

extraordinary stimulus.

The Canadian dollar, which surged to a six-week high

on Wednesday, was last quoted at 1.2510 against its U.S.