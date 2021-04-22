Dollar bides time as traders reassess talk of early tapering

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar was hemmed into a

narrow trading range on Friday as traders contemplate the next

moves by major central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve

meeting next week.

The euro nursed losses after European Central Bank President

Christine Lagarde squashed expectations that policymakers will

start to consider a tapering of bond purchases due to an

improving economic outlook.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to repeat Lagarde’s

message that talk of tapering is premature, which would put

downward pressure on Treasury yields and cap the dollar’s gains

against most currencies.

“Powell has to reiterate the continuation of easy monetary

policy just like Lagarde,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief

currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“As a result, the dollar is likely to fall against the yen,

but the larger trend for the dollar is still mixed. The dollar

can still rise against commodity currencies if commodity prices

start falling again.”

The dollar stood at 107.90 yen, close to a

seven-week low.

The euro bought $1.2017 after falling 0.2% on

Thursday.

The British pound was quoted at $1.3842 following a

0.6% loss in the previous session.

The dollar was little changed at 0.9169 Swiss franc