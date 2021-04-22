Dollar bides time as traders reassess talk of early tapering

TOKYO — The dollar was hemmed into a

narrow trading range on Friday as traders contemplate the next

moves by major central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve

meeting next week.

The euro nursed losses after European Central Bank President

Christine Lagarde squashed expectations that policymakers will

start to consider a tapering of bond purchases due to an

improving economic outlook.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to repeat Lagarde’s

message that talk of tapering is premature, which would put

downward pressure on Treasury yields and cap the dollar’s gains

against most currencies.

“Powell has to reiterate the continuation of easy monetary

policy just like Lagarde,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief

currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“As a result, the dollar is likely to fall against the yen,

but the larger trend for the dollar is still mixed. The dollar

can still rise against commodity currencies if commodity prices

start falling again.”

The dollar stood at 107.90 yen, close to a

seven-week low.

The euro bought $1.2017 after falling 0.2% on

Thursday.

The British pound was quoted at $1.3842 following a

0.6% loss in the previous session.

The dollar was little changed at 0.9169 Swiss franc

.

The Fed’s next meeting ends on April 28, and while no major

policy changes are expected, investors are paying close

attention to any comments about the chance of scaling back

monetary easing in the future.

Rising coronavirus vaccination rates and an improving

economic outlook are reasons to be optimistic, but investors are

scaling back expectations for a withdrawal of monetary easing

after Lagarde said talk of phasing out emergency bond purchases

is premature, analysts said.

Data on manufacturing and services activity in both the

United States and Germany are due later on Friday, which could

support positive economic sentiment, but the dollar and the euro

are unlikely to move much as investors stick to the sidelines

before the Fed’s meeting, analysts said.

Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars

steadied on Friday, but traders said risks are pointed

to the downside due to a recent weakening in commodity prices.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0024 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2017 $1.2016 +0.01% -1.65% +1.2019 +1.2013

Dollar/Yen 107.9050 108.0400 -0.06% +4.53% +107.9950 +107.9700

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9169 0.9169 +0.00% +3.64% +0.9172 +0.9169

Sterling/Dollar 1.3842 1.3842 -0.04% +1.27% +1.3844 +1.3836

Dollar/Canadian 1.2494 1.2503 -0.05% -1.87% +1.2509 +1.2496

Aussie/Dollar 0.7711 0.7708 +0.06% +0.26% +0.7713 +0.7693

NZ 0.7160 0.7166 -0.05% -0.26% +0.7163 +0.7151

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Richard Pullin)

