Dollar bides time as traders reassess talk of early tapering

TOKYO — The dollar was hemmed into a
narrow trading range on Friday as traders contemplate the next
moves by major central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting next week.
The euro nursed losses after European Central Bank President
Christine Lagarde squashed expectations that policymakers will
start to consider a tapering of bond purchases due to an
improving economic outlook.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to repeat Lagarde’s
message that talk of tapering is premature, which would put
downward pressure on Treasury yields and cap the dollar’s gains
against most currencies.
“Powell has to reiterate the continuation of easy monetary
policy just like Lagarde,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.
“As a result, the dollar is likely to fall against the yen,
but the larger trend for the dollar is still mixed. The dollar
can still rise against commodity currencies if commodity prices
start falling again.”
The dollar stood at 107.90 yen, close to a
seven-week low.
The euro bought $1.2017 after falling 0.2% on
Thursday.
The British pound was quoted at $1.3842 following a
0.6% loss in the previous session.
The dollar was little changed at 0.9169 Swiss franc
.
The Fed’s next meeting ends on April 28, and while no major
policy changes are expected, investors are paying close
attention to any comments about the chance of scaling back
monetary easing in the future.
Rising coronavirus vaccination rates and an improving
economic outlook are reasons to be optimistic, but investors are
scaling back expectations for a withdrawal of monetary easing
after Lagarde said talk of phasing out emergency bond purchases
is premature, analysts said.
Data on manufacturing and services activity in both the
United States and Germany are due later on Friday, which could
support positive economic sentiment, but the dollar and the euro
are unlikely to move much as investors stick to the sidelines
before the Fed’s meeting, analysts said.
Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars
steadied on Friday, but traders said risks are pointed
to the downside due to a recent weakening in commodity prices.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0024 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2017 $1.2016 +0.01% -1.65% +1.2019 +1.2013
Dollar/Yen 107.9050 108.0400 -0.06% +4.53% +107.9950 +107.9700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9169 0.9169 +0.00% +3.64% +0.9172 +0.9169
Sterling/Dollar 1.3842 1.3842 -0.04% +1.27% +1.3844 +1.3836
Dollar/Canadian 1.2494 1.2503 -0.05% -1.87% +1.2509 +1.2496
Aussie/Dollar 0.7711 0.7708 +0.06% +0.26% +0.7713 +0.7693
NZ 0.7160 0.7166 -0.05% -0.26% +0.7163 +0.7151
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Richard Pullin)