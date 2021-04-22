DogeMania, ‘Dog-Coin’ trademark dogfight, hashrate outage, government warms up to crypto By Cointelegraph



Our Man in Shanghai: DogeMania, ‘Dog-Coin’ trademark dogfight, hashrate outage, government warms up to crypto



The big news this week happened on April 16th, when a major power outage in Xinjiang wreaked havoc on the BTC hash rate. According to local sources, the hash rates on Ant Mine Pool (NASDAQ:) fell by 21.93%, BTC.com by 18.5%, Binance Mine Pool by 22%, and Huobi Mine Pool by 25.5%. Reports from Cointelegraph linked it with safety inspections resulting from a mine accident in the western-most province. Western China has a strong presence in the mining space due to cheap electricity and equally affordable real estate. Despite miners originally stating the impact would only last 1 to 2 days, the hash rate has yet to rebound. Currently the global rate is under 145 million TH/S, down from a peak of 172 million TH/S the day before the accident.

DogeMania

Dogecoin mania set in as buyers on OKEx and Huobi helped drive the price up 370% in one week. These two predominantly Chinese exchanges accounted for 16.9% and 15.9% of global volumes respectively, with Binance making up only 5.2%. Chinese buyers tend to view all assets through the lens of a potential investment, a strong contrast to western investors who were more likely to make memes about the performance on social media.

Trademark dogfight

Binance’s new top exec

Carefully chosen words of support?

Digital yuan is a gamble

Influential currency

