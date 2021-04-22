Discount trans-Tasman flights on sale, Jetstar announces

“We are extremely fortunate to have some of the world’s most diverse attractions right here on our doorstep,” Jetstar chief customer officer Alan McIntyre, said.
“The opening of the trans-Tasman bubble is an important milestone, and we are looking forward to more international travel in the future.
“But right now, we have a unique opportunity to spend more time discovering and enjoying our two countries and we hope our low fares and this campaign will encourage more people to do just that.”
Jetstar has also paired with a trio of artists from Barwon Heads, Sydney and Auckland to further the campaign, having them stamp the airline’s officers directly onto the landscape.
“I reckon any Aussie or Kiwi who has the chance, should come on down to the Great Ocean Road,” he said.
“It’s available now, for a limited time only for us to enjoy all to ourselves.
“This sand art is the largest art of its kind.
“Taking up 90 metres in width and 40 metres in height. I created it with a purpose build sand rake over two and a half hours.”
The Limited Time Only sale will run from 9am (AEDT) today, until 11.59pm (AEDT) Monday, April 26.