Despite scams, Australian securities regulator keen to support crypto industry By Cointelegraph

Despite scams, Australian securities regulator keen to support crypto industry
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission, or ASIC, has expressed its desire to support the crypto industry, noting the challenges associated with regulating innovative technologies.
Speaking as part of a panel during Australian Blockchain Week on April 22, ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour described the regulator’s objectives as working to “maintain, facilitate and improve the performance of [Australia’s] financial system and the firms that operate within it,” while also ensuring that “all investors and consumers have the confidence the participate in the system.”
