Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Danaher (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Danaher announced earnings per share of $2.52 on revenue of $6.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $6.26B.

Danaher shares are up 16% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.79% from its 52 week high of $248.86 set on February 16. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 9.47% from the start of the year.

Danaher follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Danaher’s report follows an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor on April 15, who reported EPS of $0.9497 on revenue of $12.77B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9247 on revenue of $12.78B.

IBM had beat expectations on Monday with first quarter EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $17.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.68 on revenue of $17.33B.

