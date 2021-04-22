Dakota Johnson Admits to Keeping ‘Discrete’ Sex Toy in Her Purse

WENN

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress reveals to her online followers on Instagram that she always keeps a ‘travel size, discrete and legit’ sex toy in her purse.

Dakota Johnson has unveiled an “absolutely epic” $45 (£32) vibrator called Drop through her “modern intimacy” company Maude.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star took to Instagram to reveal her latest product and revealed she keeps the device in her purse at all times.

“It’s an all-body massager that can be used to stimulate all erogenous zones – with a partner or solo,” she said while showing off the product.

“Its versatility as an intimate massager, and everywhere body massager, is absolutely epic. Not to mention it is travel size, discrete and legit. TSA won’t even bat an eyelash. Do I keep it in my purse? Yes. Yes I do. Thank you and goodnight!”

Drop is USB-powered for up to two hours and offers three different speeds. It comes with its own natural canvas travel pouch and has already caught the eye of Dakota’s “Fifty Shades Freed” castmate Arielle Kebbel, who commented with three applause emojis.

Johnson is an investor and co-creative director of Maude, which was founded by Eva Goicochea in 2018.

Dakota Johnson is not the only celebrity selling sex toys.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the former wife of Dakota’s boyfriend Chris Martin, has also launched her own pleasure toy after she and her team “tested a lot of vibrators over the years.”

Ice-T‘s wife Coco Austin and model Amber Rose have their own lines as well while Lily Allen launched the Womanizer Liberty by Lily Allen Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator last year and model and actress Cara Delevingne has become the co-owner of sex tech company, Lora DiCarlo.