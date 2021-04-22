D.R. Horton quarterly profit nearly doubles as sales rise By Reuters

© Reuters. A D.R. Horton home building project is pictured in San Marcos, California
(Reuters) – D.R. Horton Inc quarterly profit nearly doubled on Thursday, as strong housing demand and low mortgage rates boosted the top U.S. homebuilder’s sales.
The company’s profit was hit last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $929.5 million, or $2.53 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $482.7 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.
