Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitrue Exceeds 4 Million Registered Users as XRP Trades at Multi-Year Highs By CoinQuora

  • Bitrue exceeds 4 million registered users.
  • surge as it trades at multi-year highs at the exchange.

Bitrue, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced it has surpassed 4 million registered users amid the recent surge in volatility in cryptocurrency markets. The digital assets exchange witnessed stronger trading activity on its platform thanks to the latest surge in the price of Ripple’s native token XRP.

“Amid the latest $XRP bull run the Bitrue platform has been reaching its own all time highs,” Bitrue said in a tweet.

