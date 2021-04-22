Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitrue Exceeds 4 Million Registered Users as XRP Trades at Multi-Year Highs By CoinQuora



Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitrue Exceeds 4 Million Registered Users as XRP Trades at Multi-Year Highs



Bitrue, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced it has surpassed 4 million registered users amid the recent surge in volatility in cryptocurrency markets. The digital assets exchange witnessed stronger trading activity on its platform thanks to the latest surge in the price of Ripple’s native token XRP.

“Amid the latest $XRP bull run the Bitrue platform has been reaching its own all time highs,” Bitrue said in a tweet.