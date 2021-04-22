Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitrue Exceeds 4 Million Registered Users as XRP Trades at Multi-Year Highs By CoinQuora

Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitrue Exceeds 4 Million Registered Users as XRP Trades at Multi-Year Highs
- Bitrue exceeds 4 million registered users.
- surge as it trades at multi-year highs at the exchange.
Bitrue, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced it has surpassed 4 million registered users amid the recent surge in volatility in cryptocurrency markets. The digital assets exchange witnessed stronger trading activity on its platform thanks to the latest surge in the price of Ripple’s native token XRP.
“Amid the latest $XRP bull run the Bitrue platform has been reaching its own all time highs,” Bitrue said in a tweet.
Amid the latest $XRP bull run the Bitrue platform has been reaching its own all time highs
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.