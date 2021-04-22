Credit Suisse posts 252 million Sfr first-quarter loss, as Archegos wipes trading gains By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) on Thursday posted a slightly smaller-than-flagged 757 million Swiss franc first-quarter pre-tax loss, as a multi-billion dollar hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos stymied a bumper trading quarter.
Stripping out the 4.4 billion franc charge and other significant items, the bank said pre-tax profit would have been 3.6 billion francs, which would have represented the bank’s best quarter operationally in at least a decade.
A net loss of 252 million francs compared with a mean estimate of 815 million francs in the bank’s own poll of 17 analysts.
