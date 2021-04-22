Corn holds at highest since 2013, soybeans hit $15 on supply strains

Matilda Colman
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures gained more

ground on Thursday, with prices holding around eight-year highs, as cold weather

in the United States and dryness in Brazil raised doubts about whether next

harvests will replenish declining stocks.

Soybeans breached the $15 a bushel threshold to set another near seven-year

high, as concern over U.S. planting added to tensions across oilseed markets.

Wheat also extended gains to approach a near seven-year peak, supported by

unfavorable weather in North America and the prospect of high corn prices

boosting demand for wheat in livestock feed.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) May corn contract was up 1.0% at

$6.32 a bushel by 1146 GMT, having earlier climbed to $6.37-1/2, the highest

front-month price since mid-2013.

“This (rally) is because corn is in short supply and is likely to remain so

in 2021/22,” Commerzbank said in a note. “There seems to be no end to the news

to this effect.”

Cold weather this week in the United States could slow the germination of

newly seeded corn, while showers in the Midwest forecast for next week could

slow ongoing planting.

In Brazil, developing drought in southern Brazil was adding to question

marks over the country’s heavily exported second corn crop, after earlier

planting delays.

On the demand side, a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s

attache in Beijing estimated China’s corn imports for 2020/21 at 28 million

tonnes, above the USDA’s official estimate of 24 million.

China, which has been grappling with high prices and falling inventories of

corn, issued guidelines on Wednesday recommending a cut to corn and soymeal in

pig and poultry feed.

Chinese buyers are thought to have purchased at least half a million tonnes

of new-crop French wheat for shipment over July-September, which may at least

partly be used in feed, traders said.

The most active CBOT wheat futures added 1.2% to $6.82-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT soybeans were up 1.2% at $14.96-3/4 a bushel, after earlier

reaching another highest since June 2014 at $15.04-1/2.

Support from low U.S. soybean inventories was being amplified by tensions in

related oilseed and vegetable oil markets.

The CBOT front-month soybean oil contract extended a rally to a near

13-year high of 61.79 cents per lb, while palm oil reached a one-month

peak.

Prices at 1139 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 682.75 7.75 1.15 640.50 6.60

CBOT corn 612.25 5.75 0.95 484.00 26.50

CBOT soy 1496.75 17.25 1.17 1311.00 14.17

Paris wheat May 236.50 5.00 2.16 210.50 12.35

Paris maize Jun 231.50 2.50 1.09 198.75 16.48

Paris rape May 587.75 26.00 4.63 412.00 42.66

WTI crude oil 60.99 -0.36 -0.59 48.52 25.70

Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 0.16 1.2100 -0.40

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris

futures in euros per tonne

