Corn holds at highest since 2013, soybeans hit $15 on supply strains

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures gained more
ground on Thursday, with prices holding around eight-year highs, as cold weather
in the United States and dryness in Brazil raised doubts about whether next
harvests will replenish declining stocks.
Soybeans breached the $15 a bushel threshold to set another near seven-year
high, as concern over U.S. planting added to tensions across oilseed markets.
Wheat also extended gains to approach a near seven-year peak, supported by
unfavorable weather in North America and the prospect of high corn prices
boosting demand for wheat in livestock feed.
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) May corn contract was up 1.0% at
$6.32 a bushel by 1146 GMT, having earlier climbed to $6.37-1/2, the highest
front-month price since mid-2013.
“This (rally) is because corn is in short supply and is likely to remain so
in 2021/22,” Commerzbank said in a note. “There seems to be no end to the news
to this effect.”
Cold weather this week in the United States could slow the germination of
newly seeded corn, while showers in the Midwest forecast for next week could
slow ongoing planting.
In Brazil, developing drought in southern Brazil was adding to question
marks over the country’s heavily exported second corn crop, after earlier
planting delays.
On the demand side, a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s
attache in Beijing estimated China’s corn imports for 2020/21 at 28 million
tonnes, above the USDA’s official estimate of 24 million.
China, which has been grappling with high prices and falling inventories of
corn, issued guidelines on Wednesday recommending a cut to corn and soymeal in
pig and poultry feed.
Chinese buyers are thought to have purchased at least half a million tonnes
of new-crop French wheat for shipment over July-September, which may at least
partly be used in feed, traders said.
The most active CBOT wheat futures added 1.2% to $6.82-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT soybeans were up 1.2% at $14.96-3/4 a bushel, after earlier
reaching another highest since June 2014 at $15.04-1/2.
Support from low U.S. soybean inventories was being amplified by tensions in
related oilseed and vegetable oil markets.
The CBOT front-month soybean oil contract extended a rally to a near
13-year high of 61.79 cents per lb, while palm oil reached a one-month
peak.
Prices at 1139 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 682.75 7.75 1.15 640.50 6.60
CBOT corn 612.25 5.75 0.95 484.00 26.50
CBOT soy 1496.75 17.25 1.17 1311.00 14.17
Paris wheat May 236.50 5.00 2.16 210.50 12.35
Paris maize Jun 231.50 2.50 1.09 198.75 16.48
Paris rape May 587.75 26.00 4.63 412.00 42.66
WTI crude oil 60.99 -0.36 -0.59 48.52 25.70
Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 0.16 1.2100 -0.40
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne