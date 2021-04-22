Corn eases off June 2013 top but set for fourth weekly gain

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn slid on Friday as the market paused after climbing to its highest in nearly eight years, although concerns over tightening world supplies kept the grain on track for its biggest weekly rise since late January.

Wheat gained more ground and was on course for its biggest weekly climb in almost two years on expectations of strong demand and lower production in top exporter Russia.

“The ongoing issues of China’s demand and Brazil’s supply continue to boost the market,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Added to that are signs that US ethanol demand (is) recovering.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.9% to $6.25-3/4 a bushel by 232 GMT, having earlier hit a June 2013 high of 6.35 a bushel. For the week, it was up 7%, set for the biggest one-week gain since Jan. 29 and fourth weekly rise.

Soybeans were up 5.6% for the week and wheat has added 8.6%, with both set for their biggest weekly rise since May 2019.

U.S. corn and soybean harvests are dwindling, and traders remain concerned about a U.S. cold spell this week and dryness in Brazil threatening prospects for the next crop.

In the wheat market, lower output and strong demand are supporting prices.