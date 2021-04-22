Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) released today its fourth quarter and 2020 annual results.

Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 ($ 000’s) 2020 2019 ($) Change 2020 2019 ($) Change Revenue Environmental Services 5,707 3,450 2,257 18,264 15,834 2,430 Heavy Construction 25 102 (77 ) 297 516 (219 ) Corporate – – – 15 5 10 5,732 3,552 2,180 18,576 16,355 2,221 Direct operating expenses Environmental Services 4,344 3,231 1,113 13,491 12,561 930 Heavy Construction 20 66 (46 ) 138 297 (159 ) Corporate – – – – – – 4,364 3,297 1,067 13,629 12,858 771 General and administrative expenses Environmental Services 144 169 (25 ) 655 756 (101 ) Heavy Construction – – – 2 2 – Corporate 355 197 158 983 921 62 499 366 133 1,640 1,679 (39 ) Operating earnings (loss) (1) Environmental Services 1,219 50 1,169 4,118 2,517 1,601 Heavy Construction 5 36 (31 ) 157 217 (60 ) Corporate (355 ) (197 ) (158 ) (968 ) (916 ) (52 ) 869 (111 ) 980 3,307 1,818 1,489 Depreciation 533 501 32 2,275 1,970 305 Financing expense 396 206 190 1,124 803 321 Gain on disposal (159 ) – (159 ) (159 ) (483 ) 324 Loss before tax 99 (818 ) 917 67 (472 ) 539 Income tax expense – – – – – – Net income (loss) 99 (818 ) 917 67 (472 ) 539

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

Despite continued market challenges throughout 2020, Cordy’s consolidated revenues increased by $2.2 million or 14 percent, from the comparative period in 2019 and operating earnings increased $1.5 million or 82 percent from the comparative period. The net result was a consolidated operating margin of 17.8% compared to 11.1% on 2019.

Cordy’s improved performance was driven by strong first and fourth quarters. Primarily, a short-lived revival of the Oil & Gas sector in Western Canada, pre COVID-19 onslaught, drove the Q1 results, while infrastructure support services anchored the Q4 performance.

In addition to the Q1 and Q4 performance, Cordy achieved the following:

Closed acquisition of Platinum North Resources Ltd. and Heart River Holdings at the end of first quarter enhanced Cordy’s geographic reach and suite of environmental services softened the impact on performance from COVID-19 improved net-asset position

Restructured lending agreements providing additional flexibility and cashflow for operations through COVID-19

Strengthened the executive team adding new COO and CFO

Closed Joint Venture agreement with indigenous owned company expanding Cordy’s opportunities in B.C.

Overall, Cordy continued to show its resilience in 2020, increasing both revenue and income during unprecedented times. The COVID-19 outbreak caused major economic turmoil, including business interruption from government mandated shutdowns, and significant cuts in customer spending. While Cordy was not immune to the impacts of COVID-19, management made critical decisions in 2020, which helped offset the impact of COVID-19 on overall performance as compared to 2019.

CORPORATE OUTLOOK

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global health pandemic due to COVID-19. Despite the near-term market uncertainty resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s fourth quarter continued to improve sequentially not only over the prior three quarters, but over the prior year. Cordy demonstrated incredible business resiliency in a year of unprecedented challenges for our industry and country. Cordy’s oilfield customers reactivated drilling programs albeit at a reduced level, early in the fourth quarter, and are expected to continue drilling programs through the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The uncertainty around the prolonged effects of COVID-19, the timing and availability of the vaccinations, and strict lock-downs due to recent surges, and new more infectious variants, continue to provide the Company with challenges and any change in the current trends could significantly alter management’s expectations over the medium term.

The timing of a full rebound in activity remains uncertain; however, the recent announcements showing safe, effective coronavirus vaccines, provide optimism for the continuation of gradual recovery over the next six to twelve months. The Company is continuing to evaluate its growth strategy while aggressively managing its costs and continuing to focus on the health and safety of its employees, contractors, and customers, ensuring it is doing its part in mitigating the spread, and limiting the impact of COVID-19.

