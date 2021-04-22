Copper slips as Chinese physical buyers shun high prices

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices in London fell on Thursday, on subdued demand from physical buyers reluctant to purchase the metal after a 21% rally in London so far this year, although a softer dollar lent some support to the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $9,409.50 a tonne by 0422 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.4% to 69,200 yuan ($10,668.15) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

Copper prices have more than doubled since March last year to near a decade-high on both strong macro and fundamental factors, diminishing appetite from some downstream buyers, especially as an economic recovery in top consumer China slowed.

“Downstream acceptability of current copper prices is still low. As a result, trading has become relatively stalemate,” said Huatai Futures in a note, but it added that there is still some demand prior to the Labour Day holiday in early-May.

Yangshan copper premium fell to $48 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 18, while ShFE copper inventories were last at 202,464 tonnes, an 11-month high.

But, many investors are still bullish on copper as the dollar weakened, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies and as copper demand outlook from green energy sectors remained bright.