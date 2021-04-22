Coinbase delisting averted as German stock exchange resumes trading By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The scheduled delisting of Coinbase shares from the German Deutsche Boerse (DE:) stock exchange appears to have been averted.

The platform announced on Wednesday that Coinbase would be removed from the Xetra and Frankfurt stock exchanges this week after it was discovered the cryptocurrency exchange had not submitted proper reference data for its shares. The removal date was originally scheduled for Friday at the close of the day’s trading session.