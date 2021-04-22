Coffee and dairy help Nestle beat expectations in Q1 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo is pictured on the Nestle research center in Lausanne
ZURICH (Reuters) – Food giant Nestle confirmed organic sales should grow more than 3.6% this year after strong demand for coffee, dairy and pet care products boosted growth in the first quarter.
Organic sales increased by 7.7%, versus 4.3% in the year-ago period, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee said in a statement on Thursday. This was ahead of a forecast for 3.3% organic growth in a company-compiled consensus https://www.nestle.com/investors/analysts-consensus.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.