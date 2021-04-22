Clive Davis Adds Elton John and Queen to Line-Up of Second Virtual Pre-Grammy Event

WENN/C.Smith

Feeling better after undergoing treatment for Bell’s Palsy, the legendary producer sets May 15 as the new date for the postponed leg of his pre-Grammys celebration.

AceShowbiz –

Music mogul Clive Davis has added Elton John and Queen stars Brian May and Roger Taylor to the all-star line-up for his rescheduled virtual pre-Grammys celebration.

The legendary producer was forced to postpone the second leg of his Grammys-eve event in March after undergoing treatment for Bell’s Palsy, which can cause temporary facial paralysis due to sudden muscle weakness.

Now he’s feeling good and is ready to party again, setting May 15 as the new date for the online get-together, benefitting the Grammy Museum.

And he’s invited more big names to join in the fun, with Elton, May and Taylor set to appear alongside the likes of Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, Carlos Santana, John Mellencamp, Berry Gordy, Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow, and Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as Slash, Dave Grohl, Rob Thomas, H.E.R., and DaBaby.

Previous reports also revealed Oprah Winfrey would be taking part in a special pre-recorded interview with Davis to pay tribute to Tina Turner.

Sharing the new date with the New York Post’s Page Six, Davis said, “Part I was truly memorable – a special lifetime night. You just won’t believe what we have in store for Part II.”

“I am deeply privileged to be joined by some of the greatest artists ever while paying tribute to several of the most electrifying live performances in music history.”

Davis hosted his first pre-Grammys virtual event on January 30, the eve of the original ceremony date, before Recording Academy bosses decided to delay the prizegiving until March 14 as a result of rising coronavirus cases.

That invitation-only gig boasted appearances from stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Barry Gibb, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Rod Stewart.