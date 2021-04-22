Chris Noth Shares His Favorite Sex And The City Scene

As Mr. Big, Chris Noth provided many memorable moments in Sex and the City.


Craig Blankenhorn / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

So, when he opened up on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show about his favorite scene he shot in the show, his answer was…surprising, to say the least.

Noth admitted that his favorite moment in the show took place in the very first season, when Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) farted in bed with him. Yes, really!


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

“I insisted on doing the sound to get it right because I’m an expert in farts,” he explained. “That was a good one.”


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

“Then she tried to put her head under the covers and it was like, ‘No, no. Don’t go there. That’s where the trouble is.'”


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

Yup, Noth loved everything about the fart scene — especially the fact that Mr. Big got to prank Carrie afterwards.


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

“Later on in that scene, I got to [use] a whoopee cushion,” he recalled. “She’s out getting a glass of wine and I put it on her chair, she sits on it and then it’s like, ‘Blahhh!'”


Gregorio T. Binuya / courtesy Everett Collection

Man, this guy loves fart jokes. Next time you sit down in a chair and he’s around, make sure you check your seat.


Kristin Callahan / courtesy Everett Collection

