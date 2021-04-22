Chipotle, AT&T and American Airlines Rise Premarket; Credit Suisse Falls By Investing.com

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, April 22nd. Please refresh for updates.

Credit Suisse (SIX:) stock slumped 5.9% after the Swiss banking giant posted a first-quarter loss and announced a 1.7 billion-franc capital increase, as a hefty hit from the Archegos hedge fund scandal spoiled what would have been its best quarter operationally in at least a decade.

AT&T (NYSE:) stock rose 4% after the telecoms giant added 595,000 net wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, more than double the expected number, as the reopening of the U.S. economy boosted smartphone sales.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6% after the burrito chain said its comparable sales rose over 17% in the first quarter, and could grow by as much as 30% the following quarter as rapid Covid vaccinations encourage consumers to return to its restaurants.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.6% after the airline reported a smaller quarterly loss than expected.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) stock rose 2.4% after the airline posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted loss and forecast lower cash burn in the second quarter, citing rising vaccination rates and pent-up demand for leisure travel.

DR Horton (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the homebuilder raised its full-year outlook for home deliveries and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as strong housing demand and low mortgage rates boosted sales.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the medical device maker posted an almost fivefold rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by a faster-than-expected recovery of its non-Covid-19-related businesses.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:) stock rose 2.2% after the energy infrastructure company produced a blowout first quarter, benefiting from the skyrocketing energy demand and prices that resulted from the historic winter storm that crippled Texas in the middle of February.

Biogen (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.8% after the biotechnology company raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast even as its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera faced increased competition from cheaper generic versions.

Uipath (NYSE:) stock rose 3.5%, continuing the strong showing from Wednesday’s stock market debut, after Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought a total of about 2.7 million shares, about a third of the day’s traded volume. Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.7% after ARK Invest trimmed its holding.

Whirlpool (NYSE:) stock rose 1.9% after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and raised its forecast for the year, with CEO Mark Bitzer saying demand for home goods and appliances is on the rise.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:) stock fell 1.6% after the casino operator reported a 16% dip in first-quarter revenue as pandemic-induced restrictions reduced participation numbers.

Dow (NYSE:) stock rose 0.1% after the chemicals company reported a 69% rise in first-quarter profit, as prices for its chemicals used in plastics and packaging rose on the back of tighter supply and higher demand.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:) stock fell 5.6% after the bedding accessory manufacturer disappointed with its first-quarter sales numbers, citing a supply problem. Even so, the company raised its full-year guidance as earnings beat expectations.

Teradata (NYSE:) stock soared 27% after the cloud software company said it expects its quarterly results to be much better than expected, continuing the strong results for companies involved in cloud-based solutions.