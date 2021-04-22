Chipotle, AT&T and American Airlines Rise Premarket; Credit Suisse Falls By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, April 22nd. Please refresh for updates.

  • Credit Suisse (SIX:) stock slumped 5.9% after the Swiss banking giant posted a first-quarter loss and announced a 1.7 billion-franc capital increase, as a hefty hit from the Archegos hedge fund scandal spoiled what would have been its best quarter operationally in at least a decade.

  • AT&T (NYSE:) stock rose 4% after the telecoms giant added 595,000 net wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, more than double the expected number, as the reopening of the U.S. economy boosted smartphone sales.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6% after the burrito chain said its comparable sales rose over 17% in the first quarter, and could grow by as much as 30% the following quarter as rapid Covid vaccinations encourage consumers to return to its restaurants.

  • American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.6% after the airline reported a smaller quarterly loss than expected.

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) stock rose 2.4% after the airline posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted loss and forecast lower cash burn in the second quarter, citing rising vaccination rates and pent-up demand for leisure travel.

  • DR Horton (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the homebuilder raised its full-year outlook for home deliveries and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as strong housing demand and low mortgage rates boosted sales.

  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% after the medical device maker posted an almost fivefold rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by a faster-than-expected recovery of its non-Covid-19-related businesses.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:) stock rose 2.2% after the energy infrastructure company produced a blowout first quarter, benefiting from the skyrocketing energy demand and prices that resulted from the historic winter storm that crippled Texas in the middle of February.

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.8% after the biotechnology company raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast even as its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera faced increased competition from cheaper generic versions.

  • Uipath (NYSE:) stock rose 3.5%, continuing the strong showing from Wednesday’s stock market debut, after Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought a total of about 2.7 million shares, about a third of the day’s traded volume. Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.7% after ARK Invest trimmed its holding.

  • Whirlpool (NYSE:) stock rose 1.9% after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and raised its forecast for the year, with CEO Mark Bitzer saying demand for home goods and appliances is on the rise.

  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:) stock fell 1.6% after the casino operator reported a 16% dip in first-quarter revenue as pandemic-induced restrictions reduced participation numbers.

  • Dow (NYSE:) stock rose 0.1% after the chemicals company reported a 69% rise in first-quarter profit, as prices for its chemicals used in plastics and packaging rose on the back of tighter supply and higher demand.

  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:) stock fell 5.6% after the bedding accessory manufacturer disappointed with its first-quarter sales numbers, citing a supply problem. Even so, the company raised its full-year guidance as earnings beat expectations.

  • Teradata (NYSE:) stock soared 27% after the cloud software company said it expects its quarterly results to be much better than expected, continuing the strong results for companies involved in cloud-based solutions.

  • Netgear (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.5% after the computer networking company’s revenue guidance fell short of estimates. The company expects second-quarter sales to range between $305 million to $320 million.

    • RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR