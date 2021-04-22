China claim new stealth drone prototype rivals US B-21 Raider

A Chinese developer claims it has created a prototype for a stealth drone which could rival the US Air Force B-21 Raider.
Drone makers Zhongtian Feilong Intelligent Technology claimed the unmanned aircraft could be used for precision strikes and surveillance, South China Morning Post reported.
The completed prototype closely matches the B-21 Raider’s speed, attack range, payload and stealth but is cheaper to make and more durable.
The Xian-based company posted a statement on social media platform WeChat on Tuesday indicating the Feilong-2 or, Flying Dragon-2 was designed to identify targets using optical and active radars in difficult weather.
Stealth features included a special coating which reduces reflection.
Developers say the high-subsonic unmanned aerial vehicle could be used for precision strikes on enemy command centres, military airstrips and aircraft carriers.
It could also be used to carry out surveillance, a saturation attack or damage assessment, according to the statement.
Developers boasted the features of the Flying Dragon-2 meant the “US B-21 Raider has already fallen behind, even before it enters service,” SCMP reported.
The B-21 Raider is expected to come into service in 2026.