China claim new stealth drone prototype rivals US B-21 Raider

A Chinese developer claims it has created a prototype for a stealth drone which could rival the US Air Force B-21 Raider.

Drone makers Zhongtian Feilong Intelligent Technology claimed the unmanned aircraft could be used for precision strikes and surveillance, South China Morning Post reported.

The completed prototype closely matches the B-21 Raider’s speed, attack range, payload and stealth but is cheaper to make and more durable.

A prototype of the Flying Dragon-2, which developers say rivals the US B-21 Raider aircraft. (Supplied)

The Xian-based company posted a statement on social media platform WeChat on Tuesday indicating the Feilong-2 or, Flying Dragon-2 was designed to identify targets using optical and active radars in difficult weather.

Stealth features included a special coating which reduces reflection.

Developers say the high-subsonic unmanned aerial vehicle could be used for precision strikes on enemy command centres, military airstrips and aircraft carriers.

It could also be used to carry out surveillance, a saturation attack or damage assessment, according to the statement.

An artist illustration of the B-21 Raider stealth aircraft developed by the US Air Force. (Northrop Grumman)

Developers boasted the features of the Flying Dragon-2 meant the “US B-21 Raider has already fallen behind, even before it enters service,” SCMP reported.

