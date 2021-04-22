Chile mining unions threaten action over government bid to block pensions withdrawal

Article content

SANTIAGO — Mining unions in Chile have threatened to take protest action if the government does not drop a bid to block Chileans from drawing down more of their pensions savings early, piling pressure on President Sebastian Pinera’s administration.

The Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), which groups the unions of Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, on Wednesday night told members to be ready to take unspecified action “in support of the just and necessary demands of the Chilean people” to combat economic hardship generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Union umbrella organization the Mining Workers Coordinator (CTMIN) said it would withdraw from a working group set up with government to address pandemic-related issues, and mobilize its members to discuss action.

Other industrial unions have made similar threats, including port workers who have called for a general strike.

The government has long opposed the Congress-backed raids on the country’s privately-held pensions, the backbone of the free market system and base for its capital markets.

Chilean senators on Thursday are due to debate and vote on a plan to allow a third pandemic-era drawdown from pensions, which has already been approved by the chamber of deputies and is expected to receive cross-party backing.