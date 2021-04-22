Cent Integrating With Polygon To Offer Sustainable Minting By CoinQuora



Cent Integrating With Polygon To Offer Sustainable Minting



Cent integrates Polygon into its Valuables platform.

The company has already been using Polygon’s solutions for minting.

The collab will allow Cent to reduce its environmental impact.

NFT creation platform Cent has just announced its integration with Polygon to offer sustainable minting solutions. The company will be adding Polygon to its Valuables platform.

About the move, Cent CEO Cameron Hejazi stated, “Creativity in the digital world and beyond is happening in orders of magnitude more than anything the blockchain has seen to date.” Co-founder Katie Geminder further continued, “We are at the bleeding edge of a technological revolution that will evolve quickly. As a team and company, we want to embrace and contribute to the evolution of sustainable solutions now, so we are all in a better environmental position in the future.”

Cent has already been using Polygon’s blockchain solutions to mint NFTs

This article was first published on coinquora.com

